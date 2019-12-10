Gulf Arab summit calls for financial and monetary unity by 2025

A summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries called for finalising legislation for regional economic integration by 2025, including financial and monetary unity, according to the meeting's final communique.

The statement, read by GCC General Secretary Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and broadcast live, called also for boosting military and security cooperation to maintain regional security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)