Deploy force based on density of offences: HC to Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court directed the police on Wednesday to deploy its force based on the density of offences in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction while disposing of a plea alleging that the government and the police machinery have "failed consistently" to safeguard the law and order situation in the national capital region.

The petition by the Anti Corruption Council of India Trust had claimed that there was an increase in incident of dacoity, snatching, theft and robbery in the national capital and had sought directions to the Delhi government and the police to deploy more force on streets and roads prone to such crimes. It also sought a direction to the Centre to consider amending the Indian Penal Code to enhance the punishment for such offences.

It urged the court to direct the police to consider creating an anti-snatching team in every police station in the city. Declining to issue such directions, the bench asked Delhi Police to consider the petition as a representation and if a special squad was required, that can be arranged by the senior officers of the agency.

It, however, directed the police that "necessary force be deployed based on density of offences", and added that "if there is too much vacancy in the force, then we direct respondent (police) to employ more persons and fill up the vacancies". During the brief hearing, the police said it has already deployed the necessary force and added that deliberations were going on regarding how to reduce such offences in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)