Revamped USMCA allows Mexico to bring labor complaints in US - Mexican official

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that under changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Mexico will be able to bring labor complaints against companies and workplaces in the United States.

Speaking to Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui, Ebrard said the formation of panels to address labor complaints would be "identical" in the United States as in Mexico.

The trade pact, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, was signed yesterday by the three countries, paving the way for ratification by lawmakers.

