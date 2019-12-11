Trump could still label cartels as terrorists, but US-Mexico relations would suffer - Mexican official

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump could designate Mexican drug gangs as terrorist groups whenever he chooses, but this designation would be negative for bilateral cooperation.

Ebrard, speaking in an interview with Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui, said Mexico's government strongly rejects the proposal first floated last month. Trump backtracked on Friday, saying he would temporarily postpone the move.

