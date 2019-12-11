ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group (ISG) for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adopt a reliable 2020 budget in the first weeks after the formation of the new government.

France convened an international support group for Lebanon on Dec. 11 to mobilise assistance for the country as it grapples with an acute economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)