Delhi court to pronounce verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar on Monday

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:20 IST
Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its judgment in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had said he was likely to pronounce the verdict on December 16 after the conclusion of the hearing of final arguments by the CBI and the accused in the case.

The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court's direction. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019. The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On July 28 this year, the woman who had accused Sengar was severely injured after the car in which she was traveling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9.

The local court here has framed murder and other charges against the MLA, his brother Atul and nine others in the case. The apex court, taking cognizance of the rape survivor's letter written to then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

The trial in the other four cases -- framing of the rape survivor's father in illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, the conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and a separate case of gang rape of the rape survivor by three others -- are ongoing in the court. During the trial in the rape case which was held in-camera, thirteen prosecution witnesses and nine defense witnesses were examined. The mother and uncle of the rape survivor were the main witnesses in the case.

A special court was also held at AIIMS hospital here to record the statement of the rape survivor, who was admitted thereafter she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow following the car crash. The woman and her family has been provided CRPF security as per the apex court's orders. They have now been shifted to rented accommodation in the national capital with the assistance of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...
