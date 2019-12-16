Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Malaysia to work with UNICEF on polio vaccination in Sabah state

Malaysia's health authorities on Sunday said they are working with UNICEF to bring polio vaccines to the state of Sabah in Malaysian Borneo, where the country's first polio case in nearly three decades was detected last week. A three-month-old infant was diagnosed with polio on Dec. 6 after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness, the first such case since 1992. Bristol-Myers wins $752 million in U.S. patent case against Gilead

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Friday said it won a $752 million jury verdict against Gilead Sciences Inc in a U.S. patent dispute relating to technology for treating cancer. A jury in Los Angeles awarded the damages after finding that Yescarta, a treatment sold by Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent exclusively licensed by Bristol-Myers' Juno Therapeutics division. Samoa extends measles state of emergency, NZ to fund Pacific vaccination campaign

The South Pacific island nation of Samoa on Saturday extended a state of emergency due to a measles outbreak which has killed 72 people, mostly infants, as New Zealand announced NZ$1 million ($640,700) to help combat measles in the Pacific. Samoa said a state of emergency will be extended to Dec. 29 with 5,154 cases of measles now reported since the outbreak started in October. Samoa has a population of only 200,000.

