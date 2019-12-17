DMRC reopens entry, exit gates of Seelampur metro station
The entry and exit gates of Seelampur metro station of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that were shut earlier in the day for security reasons following protests over the Citizenship Law were opened.
The entry and exit gates of Seelampur metro station of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that were shut earlier in the day for security reasons following protests over the Citizenship Law were opened. "All entry and exit gates of Seelampur are open," DMRC said in a tweet.
The entry and exit gates at Seelampur metro station was shut by the DMRC as a precautionary measure amid protests in different parts of the city over the new citizenship law. Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar, Seelampur and Gokulpuri, Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed. (ANI)
