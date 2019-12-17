Left Menu
Delhi: Home Secretary meets Amulya Patnaik to take stock of law, order situation

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday met Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik to take a stock of law and order situation in the national capital.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-12-2019 21:03 IST
Delhi: Home Secretary meets Amulya Patnaik to take stock of law, order situation
Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday met Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik to take a stock of law and order situation in the national capital. The review meeting comes after the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the Seelampur area.

Several protests have been held against the citizenship act in several parts of the national capital, including Jamia Milia Islamia University and Delhi University. Twenty-one people, including 12 police personnel and 3 from Rapid Action Force, sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Alok Kumar told ANI.

He said that five persons have been detained and two police booths have been damaged and no lathi-charge was done by the police. Earlier in the day, the Joint Commissioner said that no bullet was fired and only tear gas shells were used.

"2 public transport buses, 1 Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest," he said. Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO), MS Randhawa has also said that the situation in the region is under control now.

"The situation in the Seelampur area is under control now. I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and not heed to the rumours or false information being spread on social media," he said. "We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared,' he added.

Violent protests erupted in a part of Delhi on Tuesday as some anti-social elements pelted stones on policemen who were deployed in the area. A section of the mob was seen hitting a policeman with baton and pushing him down. Police sources said protesters gathered around 1:15 pm in the Zafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur.

The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad was also closed due to the violent clashes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

