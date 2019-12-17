Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multiple capitals for AP could be considered, says Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated that the capital may be spread in three cities in a bid to develop all the regions in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:12 IST
Multiple capitals for AP could be considered, says Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated that the capital may be spread in three cities in a bid to develop all the regions in the state. Chief Minister hinted that the priorities of the state should be in tune with the aspirations of the people and the option of multiple capitals could be considered.

'We can think in terms of having three capitals one being the legislative capital and the other two being executive capital and judicial capital. A reputed Consultancy firm will also give its report and a decision would be taken after discussing the details and logistics,' he said while speaking during the discussion on Andhra Pradesh capital. "Visakhapatnam which has infrastructure can be considered for being the Executive Capital without much investment, while the present Amaravati can be retained as the legislative capital and Kurnool can be considered as the Judiciary capital which will give a balanced development,' Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that a Committee has been formed to decide on the capital area region which will submit its report in a couple of days and the government has to discuss in the direction of developing all the regions. "The previous government had brought in a grand design of a capital city developing 53,000 acres with a cost of Rs 1.09 lakh crores and there were many irregularities which the House has discussed earlier," he said.

"...For the Nadu Nedu programme, we need Rs 29,000 cores for the schools and hospital put together and since our priorities are so different and aimed at welfare, we have to consider if spending Rs 1.09 lakh cores is necessary for the capital formation," Reddy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Tomlin: Steelers to stick with Hodges at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges at quarterback on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, even after the rookies four-interception performance at home this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers sti...

Trump backs Bolivia's interim president, denounces violence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivias interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks a peaceful democratic transition, and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.We support JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ...

UK police forces make 7 arrests in South Asian gold theft crackdown

Seven arrests have been made in connection with more than 40 burglaries of gold linked to South Asian origin households in the UK, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Tuesday. The suspects, who were not named, are believed to be connected ...

Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.Prosecutors have said that Parnas, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019