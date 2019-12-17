Multiple capitals for AP could be considered, says Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated that the capital may be spread in three cities in a bid to develop all the regions in the state. Chief Minister hinted that the priorities of the state should be in tune with the aspirations of the people and the option of multiple capitals could be considered.

'We can think in terms of having three capitals one being the legislative capital and the other two being executive capital and judicial capital. A reputed Consultancy firm will also give its report and a decision would be taken after discussing the details and logistics,' he said while speaking during the discussion on Andhra Pradesh capital. "Visakhapatnam which has infrastructure can be considered for being the Executive Capital without much investment, while the present Amaravati can be retained as the legislative capital and Kurnool can be considered as the Judiciary capital which will give a balanced development,' Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that a Committee has been formed to decide on the capital area region which will submit its report in a couple of days and the government has to discuss in the direction of developing all the regions. "The previous government had brought in a grand design of a capital city developing 53,000 acres with a cost of Rs 1.09 lakh crores and there were many irregularities which the House has discussed earlier," he said.

"...For the Nadu Nedu programme, we need Rs 29,000 cores for the schools and hospital put together and since our priorities are so different and aimed at welfare, we have to consider if spending Rs 1.09 lakh cores is necessary for the capital formation," Reddy said. (ANI)

