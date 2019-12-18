Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge encourages PG&E deal with California wildfire victims; stock jumps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 03:37 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge encourages PG&E deal with California wildfire victims; stock jumps

Utility PG&E Corp's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of California wildfires got some encouraging words from a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday, and the company's stock rallied as it gained momentum to emerge from bankruptcy in June as planned. "Not really anyone is saying this is a bad economic resolution," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said at Tuesday's hearing in San Francisco, noting a dearth of strong objections.

Adding momentum to PG&E's plan, a lawyer for Governor Gavin Newsom told Montali the governor viewed the wildfire settlement as fair. "We don't want to stand in the way of that," said Nancy Mitchell. Only days earlier, on Friday, Newsom rejected the PG&E reorganization plan and said he expected a new board of directors and stronger finances so it could invest in safer equipment.

Mitchell said the necessary changes to the plan could be negotiated, although she called the governor's demands a "high bar." The settlement would give the company the support of every major group of creditors, making it much harder for opponents like PG&E bondholders to block its plan to exit bankruptcy.

Montali took a break in the proceedings and planned to address later in the day a request by PG&E to dismiss a competing plan that had been proposed by the company's bondholders. PG&E's stock jumped about 13% to $10.91 a share and regaining nearly all the ground lost after Newsom's rejection of the company's bankruptcy plan.

The company needs approval from Newsom and the bankruptcy court for its plan by June 30 to participate in a recently enacted wildfire fund, known as AB 1054, that reduces fire liability for investor-owned utilities. The settlement agreement with wildfire victims forms the cornerstone of PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy. The company entered Chapter 11 protection from creditors in January facing thousands of legal claims from at least 22 fires, with victims seeking $36 billion.

Newsom has accused the company of putting profits ahead of maintenance of its power lines and of poorly managing the widespread blackouts PG&E used to avoid sparking wildfires during high winds. Bondholders have been pushing a reorganization plan that they say is more favorable to wildfire victims, but the plan would essentially wipe out the investment of current shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, students of c...

Time to protest on social media alone is over: Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he will be hitting the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as he believes that the time to express outrage on social media alone is over. The actor took to Twitter to anno...

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil case made headlines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019