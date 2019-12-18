Court directs Tihar to seek convicts' response on filing of mercy pleas in Nirbhaya case

A Delhi court Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to seek response from four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.

The development assumes significance as the Supreme Court today dismissed the plea to review death penalty of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, saying there was no merit in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora, who is hearing the plea of Delhi government seeking issuance of death warrants for executing the convicts, said that it will wait for the apex court order's copy and adjourned the hearing for January 7, 2020.

