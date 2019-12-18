Court directs Tihar to seek convicts' response on filing of mercy pleas in Nirbhaya case
A Delhi court Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to seek response from four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.
The development assumes significance as the Supreme Court today dismissed the plea to review death penalty of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, saying there was no merit in the case.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora, who is hearing the plea of Delhi government seeking issuance of death warrants for executing the convicts, said that it will wait for the apex court order's copy and adjourned the hearing for January 7, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Tihar jail
- Delhi
- India
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward BP unit in Montana Superfund case
'Contempt threat' by Justice Arun Mishra to senior lawyer: Supreme Court advocates urge judge to be patient in dealing with advocates. PTI ABA MNL LLPHMB
Poland's Supreme Court says top judiciary panel not fully independent
Trump files appeal at Supreme Court in financial records fight
UPDATE 1-Trump files appeal at U.S. Supreme Court in financial records fight