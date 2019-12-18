Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine braces for PrivatBank showdown with tycoon Kolomoisky

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:25 IST
Ukraine braces for PrivatBank showdown with tycoon Kolomoisky
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ukrainian authorities will square off against one of the country's wealthiest tycoons in court on Thursday over the nationalization of PrivatBank, a case that could weigh on Ukraine's chances of getting billions in foreign loans.

The government took Ukraine's largest lender into state hands in 2016 as part of a donor-backed clean-up of the finance system, saying that shady lending practices under then-owner Ihor Kolomoisky had driven the bank close to insolvency. Kolomoisky denies wrongdoing and disputes the central bank's characterization of PrivatBank's finances at the time, and is demanding compensation or a share of his bank back.

The issue is seen as a test of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's reform agenda and willingness to tackle the deep-rooted vested interests that have long held back Ukraine's development. Since his election in April, investors, in particular, have been heartened by Zelenskiy's commitments and the strong parliamentary backing he has secured, giving Ukraine's sovereign bonds a huge 31% return this year.

The central bank, which oversaw the nationalization, has accused Kolomoisky of disrupting its work and hampering negotiations with the IMF through protests and media smears. Kolomoisky, whose TV station carries the sit-com that launched Zelenskiy's political career, rejects the allegation.

Asked about the court case, Kolomoisky told Reuters he expected a "fair verdict" unaffected by politicians or officials. "I do not want to create pressure on the court," he said by phone. "But everyone knows the nationalization was not fair."

IMF IS WATCHING A court found in April that the nationalization had been illegal. On Thursday, a higher court will hear the central bank's appeal.

PrivatBank's fate is a crucial issue in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which has given conditional approval to a new loan deal worth $5.5 billion. The IMF cares less about the verdict than about how Kyiv responds if it loses.

The IMF wants to be sure the nationalization is not reversed and that the government does its best to recover money spent propping up lenders. Kyiv says it spent $6.4 billion on PrivatBank alone. First Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Tuesday that the IMF is watching the case but understands that authorities cannot influence the court:

"The ability of the National Bank and the government to provide financial stability, the ability of Ukraine to recover lost state funds is more important." The government wants to pass a bill to prevent insolvent banks from returning to their former owners.

And the central bank, for its part, has devised a strategy in which, if it loses the case, the state would withdraw the money given to PrivatBank, declare the lender insolvent, and renationalize it. James Hart at Hillmont Partners, an adviser to Ukraine's prime minister, said the case would be "huge for the sentiment".

"Sometimes courts don't make the decisions that we would want," he said, "and sometimes that's because of corruption and sometimes that's because of the legal arguments and the legal defense." Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said Ukraine's assets had had a stellar year, adding: "We just want to make sure this continues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconduc...

Cole on signing with Yankees: 'It was my dream'

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wedne...

Giants QB Jones makes full return to practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took first-team reps and practiced fully on Wednesday. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests evolving parliamentary disruption index

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a Parliamentary Disruption Index as a measure to monitor disruptions to reduce incidents of indiscipline. He made the suggestion during discussions at Conference of Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019