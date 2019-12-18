Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi's brother visits Kalahasti Temple in Chittoor

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Kalahasti temple and offered prayers to Lord Srikalahastiswara to "give good mind to those agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act." "I prayed the almighty to give good mind to those agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that the CAA is good for the society but some are deliberately agitating on the issue," said Prahlad Modi.

He was accompanied by Bhartiya Janta Party AP Secretary K Ananth Kumar and party workers. The temple administration welcomed him with 'Purna Kumbham' and he was then taken for special darshan and thereafter was given blessings by Vedic scholars. (ANI)

