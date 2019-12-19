Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crunch moment for Facebook in clash with privacy activist Schrems

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 04:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 04:35 IST
Crunch moment for Facebook in clash with privacy activist Schrems
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook's clash with Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems reaches a critical point on Thursday when an adviser to Europe's top court will offer his view on whether tools used by companies to transfer data abroad protect European citizens' data.

The U.S. social media giant and companies ranging from banks to industrial giants use standard contractual clauses to transfer personal data to the United States and other parts of the world. The clauses underpin important business activities such as outsourced services, cloud infrastructure, data hosting, human resources management, payroll, finance, and marketing.

Schrems, a law student who successfully fought against the EU's previous 'Safe Harbour' privacy rules in 2015, triggered the current case when he challenged Facebook's use of such contractual clauses on the grounds that they do not offer sufficient data protection safeguards. Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, advocate general at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)will offer a non-binding opinion.

Equally important will be the court adviser's recommendation on whether the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, which was launched in 2016 to protect Europeans' personal data when it is transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use, is lawful or not. Judges, who will rule in the coming months, follow advisers' recommendations in four out of five cases.

The case is C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Concrete steps must be taken for ending atrocity crimes in Darfur: ICC

Concrete steps must be taken towards ending impunity for atrocity crimes in Darfur, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court ICC told the Security Council on Wednesday, during her briefing on Sudan.Emboldened by positive political...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019