Majority of U.S. House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power

A majority of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of abusing his power by trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

As voting continued, supporters of impeachment crossed the 216-vote threshold needed to secure a majority in the House.

