Majority of U.S. House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power
A majority of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of abusing his power by trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
As voting continued, supporters of impeachment crossed the 216-vote threshold needed to secure a majority in the House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
