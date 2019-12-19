Delhi Police request people not spread rumours amid protests

Delhi Police on Thursday requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the national capital. Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed on the Red Fort here after a protest march was called on by various opposition parties.

"I request through the media to the people to not believe in any rumours and restrict themselves from spreading it. Also, cooperate with the police forces. Section 144 has been imposed only on Red Fort area and nowhere else," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told media. "This is not the traditional route for any protest march. In Delhi, protests are held at designated routes. In a written request also we have requested the organisers to hold protests on the designated places and apply for that. If they will hold protests on the non-designated places then it will cause public disturbance and affect emergency services," he added.

A large number of protests have gathered around the Red Fort to protest against CAA. Police have detained a few protesters when asked about where they will take the detained people. (ANI)

