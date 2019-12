BRIEF-Eskom managers, other suspects, expected to appear in court on Thursday - South African police

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* TWO FORMER MANAGERS FROM SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM, TWO BUSINESS DIRECTORS AND SEVEN COMPANIES EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN THE JOHANNESBURG COURT FOR ALLEGED FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND MONEY LAUNDERING ON THURSDAY - SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE

* THE MANAGERS WERE ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATIONS POINTING TO MANIPULATION OF CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN CONTRACTORS, ESKOM EMPLOYEES AND THIRD PARTIES - SAPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.