Will confiscate property of violent protestors to recover loss to public property: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that damage caused to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act would be recovered by confiscating the property of those who were involved in arson. He said that the accused will be identified on the basis of CCTV footage and videos pertaining to the incident.

"It will be dealt with strictly. I have called a meeting regarding this and I am supervising it personally. Who all are responsible will be held accountable," Adityanath said. "Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to the public property would be recovered. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," he said.

He said that prohibitory orders were in force in the entire state and no protest can be held without permission. "Violence in name of protest is not acceptable at all," he said.

As many as 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, three buses, and four media OB vans were set ablaze on Thursday around Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.(ANI)

