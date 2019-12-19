Left Menu
Protest against Citizenship Act continues in Chennai

Various political, non-political and student organisations on Thursday protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:12 IST
People protesting against the CAA in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various political, non-political and student organisations on Thursday protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion. Raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the protestors claimed the act is against the Constitution as it has "discriminatory provisions."

The protestors were holding placards reading, "Freedom from CAA, NRC", "We oppose CAA", "We reject CAA" and "No citizenship on basis of religion". Posters of BR Ambedkar and social revolutionary Bhagat Singh were seen during the protest.

On Wednesday, Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan had visited the Madras University premises and expressed his solidarity with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 here.Speaking to reporters, Hassan said: "I am not allowed to go inside. Till I die, I will call myself a student, I have come here in that capacity to be their defender.""I will keep voicing whether or not I have started a party and now that I have started a party it becomes my duty to be here," he added.Besides students, Congress and other opposition parties across the country are vociferously protesting against the CAA. The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

