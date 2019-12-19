U.S.-China to sign 'phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical "scrub."

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said the trade deal had already been put down on paper and translated, and that it would not be subject to any renegotiation.

