Man gets life imprisonment for murder of couple
A court in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of an old couple during a robbery. District Judge S S Gulhane found Mohmmad Rafique Adam Shaikh (30), resident of Surat, guilty.
According to the prosecution, Shaikh and another accused broke into the bungalow of Nargis Irani (78) and her husband Navshore Irani (80) at Wangaon in Dahanu tehsil on the night of December 9, 2014. They stabbed the couple to death and decamped with cash and valuables, said prosecutor Deepak Tare.
The judge held that the prosecution had proved the charges against Shaikh, but acquitted co-accused Bhagwanlal Mohanlal Kumawat, giving him benefit of doubt..
