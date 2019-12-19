Left Menu
Reached consensus on uniformity in important rules in state assemblies: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the State Assemblies are independent in their domain and have their rules and procedures, but there should be uniformity in important rules in Assemblies of the country.

  • ANI
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 23:19 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 23:19 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while speaking to ANI on Thursday in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that State Assemblies are independent in their domain and have their rules and procedures but there should be uniformity in important rules in assemblies of the country. "State Assemblies are independent in their domain and have their rules and procedures. But we've reached a consensus that there should be uniformity in important rules in the assemblies of the country," Birla told ANI at the 79th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies, in Dehradun.

"Discussions were held regarding several issues and we have reached a conclusion that in the next three months, we will bring meaningful results regarding many topics. The temples of democracy should be strong, transparency and accountability should also be there," he added. Birla said that the Houses should fulfill the aspirations of the public and the onference has been organized to discuss relevant issues.

Birla said on twitter that through constructive discussions during the conference, he has arrived at 'insights' on further strengthening the parliamentary procedures. "Addressed the Valedictory Session of the 79th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India. At the Conference, through constructive and proactive discussions arrived at insights on further strengthening parliamentary procedures and functioning," he said.

"I believe that the productivity and working of legislatures across the nation can be enhanced if number of sitting days are increased. Optimal and effective use of legislative procedural devices is beneficial for the smooth and fruitful functioning of legislatures," he added. (ANI)

