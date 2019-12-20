Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Canadian court affirms citizenship of son of Russian spies who inspired TV series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 01:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Canadian court affirms citizenship of son of Russian spies who inspired TV series

The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States was affirmed as a Canadian citizen by the country's top court on Thursday. Canada's Supreme Court unanimously upheld an earlier federal court ruling that said a 2014 administrative decision to strip Alexander Vavilov of his citizenship was unreasonable.

The hit TV series "The Americans" was inspired in part by the story of Vavilov's family. His parents came to Canada in the 1980s under deep cover and assumed names, with the mission to immerse themselves in Western society as a sleeper cell that would activate on orders from Moscow. The family later moved to Boston, where Vavilov's parents were arrested in 2010 and charged with spying. Vavilov's parents returned to Russia in a spy swap. Both Alexander and his older brother Timothy also were sent there.

"They didn't speak a word of Russian," said lawyer Hadayt Nazami, who represented Vavilov. "They didn't even know they had a Russian grandmother or that their parents were Russian." Vavilov was born in Toronto in 1994, as was his brother, Timothy, four years earlier. The ruling will apply to both, Nazami said.

Vavilov will be in Toronto on Friday and is expected to speak to reporters in the afternoon, Nazami said. "My understanding is that both brothers want to settle in Canada," Nazami told Reuters. "It will take time logistically, and they will be looking for work."

Children born in Canada normally automatically become Canadian citizens, but the Registrar of Citizenship said Alexander was an exception because his parents - as employees of a foreign government - were like diplomats. The Supreme Court upheld a previous federal appeals court ruling saying that Vavilov's parents did not enjoy the "privileges and immunities" of diplomats and so the exception could not be applied to their son.

Andrey Bezrukov and Elena Vavilova used the aliases Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley — names lifted from two Canadian children who had died in infancy. They later admitted their real names to U.S. authorities. The Vavilova brothers "thought it was a case of mistaken identity" when their parents were arrested, Nazami said. "When their parents admitted to the charges, they were in a taxi and heard it on the radio."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally anew; euro bonds rise on Swedish rate move

Global equity markets extended a year-end rally on Thursday that has pushed U.S. and world stock benchmarks to record highs, while bond yields in Europe rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling the end of a...

Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted...

US STOCKS-Record-setting rally resumes as Mnuchin says trade deal to be signed

Wall Streets major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.The benchmark SP 500 hit a sixth straight all-tim...

Odd News Roundups: Fictional nation Wakanda removed from U.S. trade list; Zodiac window cleaners set Tokyo sparkling

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019