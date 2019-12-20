U.S. House passes new North American trade pact to replace NAFTA
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday backed a new trade agreement with neighboring Mexico and Canada in a 385-41 bipartisan vote, sending the NAFTA replacement measure to the Senate for consideration early in 2020.
Democrats, who control the House, approved the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) more than a year after President Donald Trump secured the deal with Mexico and Canada.
Voting against the measure were 38 Democrats, two Republicans, and one independent.
