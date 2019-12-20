Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:03 IST
UPDATE 2-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would not allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.

Xi, speaking at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Macau's handover to Chinese rule, heaped praise on the former Portuguese colony for its patriotism and loyalty but did not refer directly to six months of anti-government protests in the nearby former British colony of Hong Kong. "I must emphasize since Hong Kong and Macau's return to the motherland, dealing with these two Special Administrative Regions' affairs is entirely China's internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces," Xi said.

"We do not let any external forces interfere." Macau returned to Chinese rule on Dec. 20, 1999, with the same "one country, two systems" formula aimed at ensuring a high degree of autonomy under which Hong Kong is governed.

While protesters in Hong Kong, across the mouth of the Pearl River, are furious about what they see as Beijing's erosion of their freedoms, Macau has seen little dissent. Beijing denies undermining Hong Kong's autonomy and has repeatedly blamed foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, for stirring up trouble in the Asian financial hub.

Xi, wearing a black suit and maroon tie, swore in new Macau chief executive Ho Iat-Seng and his administration, which will run the enclave of several islands for the next five years. Ho was selected by a pro-Beijing committee in a similar process to the way Hong Kong's leader is chosen.

Xi encouraged diversification of Macau's casino-dependent economy, urging it to grasp opportunities brought by a regional investment zone known as the Greater Bay Area. He also stressed further integration with the mainland, although he did not announce any specific steps. 'ROCK SOLID'

Officials and corporate executives have been expecting Beijing to reward Macau for its loyalty - in contrast to the defiance on the streets of Hong Kong - with measures including a new yuan-denominated stock exchange. Xi said Macau's patriotism was "the most important reason" for the success of its "one country, two systems formula of governance".

He said China would be unwavering in the defense of its sovereignty. "The will of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty, security and interest in development are rock solid," Xi said.

"The forward steps of the Chinese nation's rejuvenation are unstoppable." Macau, with a population of 620,000, has been decked out for the anniversary with national flags and red banners hanging over schools, office towers and draped along roads.

Security and border controls were tight for his three-day visit, which ends on Friday, to prevent any spillover of dissent from Hong Kong. Journalists, activists and even the heads of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were barred from entering the city in the run-up of the visit. Macau authorities have not commented on the issue.

Ferry and light rail services have been restricted for the visit with operators citing security concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Wild snap road skid with 8-5 win over Coyotes

Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Eric Staal each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Hunt and Ryan Hartman tallied a goal and assist each to lead the Minnesota Wild to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Minnesota end...

Telangana: United Muslim Action Committee holds meeting over new citizenship law

United Muslim Action Committee on Friday held a meeting at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM head office here to discuss and formulate a strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens NRC. ...

Be alert BJP, many of your members may become govt's friends:

The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at the opposition BJP saying that it should remain alert as many of its members may become friends of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The party also criticised Leader...

Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar

The pending resolution on Kashmir introduced by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in the US House of Representatives is not a fair characterization of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, assertin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019