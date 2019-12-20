Left Menu
Lt Gen TSA Narayanan takes Charge as MCEME Commandant

Lieutenant General T S A Narayanan on Friday took over the command of Military College of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:42 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:42 IST
Lieutenant General T S A Narayanan. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General T S A Narayanan on Friday took over the command of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. Lt Gen Narayanan was the Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at MCEME, which is one of the premier institutes of Indian Army and is imparting technical training to all ranks of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME).

"The General Officer was commissioned into the Corps of EME on Dec, 24 1982 from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. A graduate in Electronics Engineering from College of Military Engineering, Pune and MCEME, he has done Technical Staff Officers Course from Defense Institute of Advance Technology, Girinagar and Higher Defense Management Course from College of Defense Management, Secunderabad," an official release said. The General Officer has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2013 and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation Cards in 2002 and 2010 for his distinguished service.

"His impressive academic credentials include a Master of Management Studies from Osmania University and M Phil from Punjab University. He is a specialist in Military Communication equipment and has also attended the prestigious Advance Professional Programme in Public Administration course during which he was awarded the Gold Medal," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

