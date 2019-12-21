Left Menu
Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in protests against CAA-NRC

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), across the country.

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan. Image Credit: ANI

The compensation will be paid by the Delhi Waqf Board.

There is a nationwide protest against the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

