Turkey says it will stand by Libyan government until peace established

  • Ankara
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:19 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:07 IST
Turkey will stand by the internationally recognized government of Libya until peace, stability, and security is established in the country, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday, after the two countries signed a military cooperation accord last month.

Turkey backs the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Libya, which has been split into rival political and military factions since 2011. Ankara has said it could send troops to Libya if the Serraj government makes such a request. The two countries also signed a maritime boundaries deal that has enraged Greece.

Akar was speaking at an event in the northern province of Kocaeli.

