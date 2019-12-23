Left Menu
We will win future wars with Indian systems: General Rawat

Stressing on the need for indigenisation, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that "we will win the future wars with Indian systems."

General Bipin Rawat addressing an event in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Stressing on the need for indigenisation, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that "we will win the future wars with Indian systems." "I am quite confident that we will be successful in developing an indigenous Indian Industry that will ensure...which I have often repeatedly said...that we will win the future wars with Indian systems," he said here.

Highlighting the rising prominence of non-contact warfare, General Rawat said, "Non-contact warfare will help us in gaining an advantage over the adversary in future wars. Quantum technologies, cyber, space, and artificial intelligence need to be leveraged into the defence ecosystem." "I dare say, a necessity I think is no longer the need for invention. It is innovations and inventions that are gradually driving the doctrines and concepts and this is particularly more relevant to the Indian Army," the Army Chief added.

General Rawat asserted that the Indian Army, therefore, has to remain at the forefront of technological embrace. "Military is no longer operating in the closed system. Our doors are open. Our frontlines are open to academia, to research and development organisation to see how the soldier on the ground needs technology to be imbibed for him to operate in a better manner," the Army Chief said.

"I know the industry is hungry for orders. We have also realised to give orders to the industry, we need to be more open in our systems. It is better to develop technologies that are dual-use because defence eco-system if generated cannot completely rely on orders from the military itself. Therefore, dual-use technologies are the need of the hour," he said. (ANI)

