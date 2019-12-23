Left Menu
Lucknow violence: 3 PFI members arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the violent protests in Lucknow on December 19 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said.

Three PFI members arrested. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the violent protests in Lucknow on December 19 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said. Among those arrested are PFI state president Waseem Ahmad, Nadeem and Ashfaq.

According to a statement by police, 33 cases were registered in police stations across Lucknow regarding the violence. As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and proposed NRC.

"Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP. "Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

