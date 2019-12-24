Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Turkey to keep seeking accountability on Khashoggi no matter 'how high it goes'

Turkey said on Tuesday it would keep pushing for accountability "regardless of how high it goes" over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, after what it called a "sham trial" of 11 people. Khashoggi disappeared after going to the consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to obtain documents for his planned wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found. India beefs up security amid outrage against new law, anger with police

Indian authorities stepped up security and shut down the internet in various places on Tuesday while members of the ruling party planned marches backing a new citizenship law even though nationwide protests against it are escalating. An interior ministry official said the government expected all state security officials to be on duty on Christmas Eve and through the holiday week. Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, despite police warnings they would move in if trouble flares. Police said they would not close roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, where large numbers of people traditionally gather on Christmas Eve to view the Christmas lights along a promenade bordering the city's iconic Victoria Harbour. Exclusive: Malware broker behind U.S. hacks is now teaching computer skills in China

A Chinese malware broker who was sentenced in the United States this year for dealing in malicious software linked to major hacks is back at his old workplace: teaching high-school computer courses, including one on internet security. Yu Pingan, who spent 18 months in a San Diego federal detention center, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer hacking. A high school instructor, he had been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in August 2017 upon arriving with a group of teachers to observe a U.S. university. A Reuters reporter found him teaching at his old school here last month. Aid agencies stop work in Yemen town after attacks U.N. calls `alarming escalation'

Twelve aid agencies in the Yemeni town of al-Dhalea have stopped work after attacks on their buildings that the United Nations called an "alarming escalation" amid media campaigns against aid organizations. The majority of attacks occurred overnight Saturday. One more occurred on an unoccupied Oxfam office on Tuesday morning, aid agencies said. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, had been receiving treatment at the King Edward VII Hospital since Friday. Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after spending the night

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having spent the night under observation after falling at his official residence in the capital Brasilia, his office said in a statement. Bolsonaro, 64, was given a brain scan at the hospital that detected no abnormalities, the president's office said on Monday shortly after the fall. Japan's Abe asks South Korea's Moon to act on row at first meeting for 15 months

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked South Korea's president on Tuesday to take steps to resolve a bitter dispute at their first bilateral talks in 15 months, a sign that while the mood is improving, knotty problems between the U.S. allies remain. Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed, at their meeting in China, the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades. U.S. military tracking Santa - and any 'Christmas gift' from North Korea

While the North American Aerospace Defense Command stays alert for any signs of a North Korea missile launch – what officials in Pyongyang have described as a "Christmas gift" – it is also tracking the legendary figure who delivers presents to children across the world, the command said on Monday. Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NORAD is a combined U.S. and Canadian military command whose mission is to issue aerospace and maritime warnings and controls across North America. U.S. National Security Adviser warns UK about allowing Huawei in 5G: FT

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has warned UK about allowing China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd into its 5G telecommunications networks, saying such a move would pose a risk to UK's secret intelligence services, the Financial Times reported. "They are just going to steal wholesale state secrets, whether they are the UK's nuclear secrets or secrets from MI6 or MI5," O'Brien told the FT in an interview published on Tuesday.

