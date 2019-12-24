Left Menu
Seelampur violence: Delhi court directs jail authorities to provide medical assistance to accused

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:42 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Mandoli Jail authorities to immediately provide medical treatment to one of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seelampur on December 17. Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed the jail superintendent to provide medical assistance to Moinuddin as he sustained serious injuries on his hand during the protest, and file a status report by December 25.

The court was hearing Moinuddin's plea, filed through advocate Zakir Raza, in which he claimed that before being sent to judicial custody he underwent a minor surgery due to injuries sustained during the violent protest. In the plea, he alleged that he was not being given proper medical treatment by the jail authorities due to which the condition of his injury was worsening and he required immediate medical care.

Another court has directed the Delhi Police to conduct an inquiry into whether one of the accused, arrested in a case related to a violent protest at Seemapuri on December 20, was a juvenile. It has asked the police to submit a report by December 27. Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal has asked the SHO of Seemapuri police station to supervise the investigating officer in his inquiry to be conducted as per the provisions of the act and to oversee that it was completed within the time given by the court.

The court was hearing a bail application of the accused, who is in judicial custody in the case. The plea, moved by advocate Abdul Gaffar, claimed that the accused was a juvenile. During the hearing, the police said no age proof was given by his family members and no enquiry was done to ascertain his age.

The investigating officer informed the court that after the arrest, the accused had said he was 20 years old. The counsel for the accused, however, submitted his school certificates and other related documents to prove his age.

The court directed the jail superintendent to shift the accused in a place of safety till the enquiry was being conducted and to take care of his health and well being. His bail application would be considered after the verification of his age.

On December 21, the court had sent 11 people, arrested in connection with the violent protest at Seemapuri area, to 14 days' judicial custody.

