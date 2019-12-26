Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior officers monitor sexual offence cases from FIR till probe completion, police tells HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:59 IST
Senior officers monitor sexual offence cases from FIR till probe completion, police tells HC

There is no need for a district-wise Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe sexual offense cases, as sought in a PIL for speedy disposal of such matters since they are monitored by senior officers right from the FIR registration stage till the conclusion of the probe, the police has told the Delhi High Court. Delhi Police, in an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, has said it was "fully cognizant of the serious and grievous nature" of sexual offenses and it has been doing its utmost to ensure that investigation in such cases is handled in an "efficient and time-bound manner".

It has further said that a committee of senior officers under the Special Commissioner of Police had deliberated on the issues raised in the PIL by NGO Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights and decided that such cases "from the time of registration of FIR would be monitored by senior officers of the district" where the crime has been committed. The agency has also said that section 173 (1A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure provides that investigation in relation to sexual offenses under the Indian Penal Code be completed within two months from the date on which information was recorded by the officer in charge of a police station.

The affidavit by Delhi Police was filed in response to the PIL which has sought setting up of fast track courts to deal with sexual offenses, laying down a time limit for completing trial in such cases, a different department in the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) for evidence collection and a district-wise SIT to probe such matters. The FSL has also filed an affidavit in response to the PIL and it has said that the head of its office had on November 5 ordered that reports with regard to biological samples in sexual offenses under IPC be ready in 45 days and in those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act be completed in 30 days.

The lab has also said that in accordance with a Supreme Court order of July 25, a separate working unit called the 'DNA POCSO Unit' for dealing with POCSO cases was created on September 17. Taking the affidavits on record, the bench listed the matter for hearing on March 18, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures hover near record highs as investors count on trade deal

U.S. stock index futures were near record highs on Thursday on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, easing a dispute that has rattled global markets for the past 17 months.Reaffirming expectations of an immin...

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching th...

Locust swarms hit crops in Guj, govt promises compensation

The Gujarat government on Thursday promised compensation for farmers in Banaskantha district and other areas of North Gujarat which are facing a massive locust attack over the last two weeks. Huge swarms of locusts, arriving from desert ar...

Iraqi president says he would rather quit than name PM rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.Salih ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019