CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.

Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivia's government of ramping up the police presence outside the Mexican embassy in La Paz and of intimidating its diplomats. The chill in relations comes after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last month gave political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.