Peru labor watchdog says McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

  Peru
  Updated: 27-12-2019 00:26 IST
  Created: 27-12-2019 00:15 IST
Representative Image

Peru´s labor watchdog has found McDonalds Corp´s Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six "very serious" violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.

The Ministry of Labour´s regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths. Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted last Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital Lima, while cleaning the kitchen.

