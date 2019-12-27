Bolsonaro signs law ending disciplinary detention for military police and firefighters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law a bill that eliminates jail time as a punishment for military police and firefighters convicted of disciplinary offenses, according to the Official Gazette on Friday.

All Brazilian states have 12 months to implement the necessary changes to their own legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.