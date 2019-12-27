Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.

Special Court Judge for POCSO cases Radhika convicted prime accused Santosh Kumar.

The court has also asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

