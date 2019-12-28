Assam Rifles seize 9 trucks loaded with pinewood worth Rs 10 lakh

Troops of Assam Rifles seized nine trucks loaded with pinewood worth Rs 10 lakh being illegally transported from Ukhrul to Imphal.

According to Eastern Command, Indian Army, the trucks were seized on December 22.

Seized consignment has been handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

