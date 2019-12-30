Rajnath Singh lauds efforts of Army doctors who helped in delivery of a passenger in train

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of two women doctors of Indian Army who facilitated the premature delivery of a passenger on a train. "Well done Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep! They have shown true professionalism and the humane face of the Indian Army," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

The duo on Saturday facilitated the premature delivery of a passenger of Howrah Express at 172 Military Hospital in Gurdaspur. The woman passenger had premature labour on the train earlier on Sunday. Both the mother and the child are in healthy condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.