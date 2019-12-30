Amendments in vehicles rules to provide 'divyang-friendly' features in buses

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified about amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules that provide 'divyang-friendly' features in buses. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified GSR 959 (E) dated December 27, 2019, for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for providing divyang friendly features in buses," a press release from the Ministry said.

"The amendment provides for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, handrail/stanchions, controls at priority seats and wheelchair entry/housing/locking arrangement for wheelchairs for the divyangjan," it said. "Such facilities for differently-abled passengers or passengers with reduced mobility will be checked and ensured at the time of fitness inspection for buses. The amendment shall come into force on March 1, 2020," the press note said.

"The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were published vide notification number G.S.R 523(E), dated July 24, 2019, inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby," it added. "The notification has been issued after duly considering the objections and suggestions received from the public in respect of the said draft rules," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.