Croatian court finds head of Hungary's MOL, Croatia's ex-PM guilty of bribery

A Croatian court ruled on Monday that the head of Hungarian energy group MOL and Croatia's former prime minister were guilty in a corruption case, opening a new chapter in a legal saga that has been dragging on for almost a decade. Zsolt Hernadi was found guilty of bribing former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to allow MOL to become the key decision-maker in Croatian energy firm, in which MOL is the biggest but not the majority shareholder.

The due received two and six years in prison, respectively, the N1 television reported. The ruling is not final and can be appealed. MOL owns close to 50% of INA while Zagreb owns some 45%.

