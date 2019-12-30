Spain's state attorney calls for Junqueras temporary release

Spain's state attorney called on Monday for the temporary release of Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras from prison, in what was widely seen as a gesture of political goodwill as the Socialist Party seeks support to form a government.

Last week the European Union's top court said Junqueras, who was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison over a failed 2017 independence bid, was entitled to immunity as an EU lawmaker.

Spain's Supreme Court will have the final say and is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks. The state attorney also called on the country's top court to ask the European Parliament to strip Junqueras of immunity.

