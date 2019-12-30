Left Menu
UPDATE 1-China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in U.S. this week -report

  Reuters
  Beijing
  Updated: 30-12-2019 20:04 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 19:51 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a "Phase 1" trade deal with the United States, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

"Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying. Representatives for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report, which said the Chinese delegation was likely to stay in the United States until the middle of next week.

Neither side has released many specific details of the agreement, and no text has been released. Hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal helped keep world stocks positive on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump first announced plans for the initial trade pact in October, and U.S. and Chinese negotiators have spent weeks finalizing the so-called Phase 1 deal, which comes in lieu of the massive trade agreement that the world's two largest economies had sought. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said this month that representatives from both countries would sign the pact during the first week of January.

Last week, Trump told reporters at his resort in Florida that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would eventually have a signing ceremony for the agreement. Trump gave no further details but said the deal was done and being translated. Days earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the deal was completely finished but was undergoing a technical review.

