Army chief General Bipin Rawat pays tributes at National War Memorial, receives farewell Guard of Honor

On his last day in office as the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial here on Tuesday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:17 IST
General Bipin Rawat at National War Memorial on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On his last day in office as the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial here on Tuesday. General Rawat remembered the brave personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation and paid his tributes at the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.

He also received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at the South Block. General Rawat had taken over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.

On Monday, he was appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), a post created to make it the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces' issues. He will take charge as the CDS after a tri-services guard of honour on January 1. (ANI)

