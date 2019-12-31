Army chief General Bipin Rawat pays tributes at National War Memorial, receives farewell Guard of Honor
On his last day in office as the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial here on Tuesday.
On his last day in office as the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial here on Tuesday. General Rawat remembered the brave personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation and paid his tributes at the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.
He also received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at the South Block. General Rawat had taken over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.
On Monday, he was appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), a post created to make it the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces' issues. He will take charge as the CDS after a tri-services guard of honour on January 1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bipin Rawat
- National War Memorial
- Army
- Army Chief
ALSO READ
National Integration Tour of Assam students interact with Gen Bipin Rawat
Situation along LoC can escalate at any time, we have to be prepared for escalatory matrix: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
Situation along LoC can deteriorate, Indian Army always ready for escalatory matrix: Bipin Rawat
Hope Army will rise to greater heights under the new Army Chief: Gen Bipin Rawat
Maldives congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat for being appointed as India's first CDS