France's Macron says will push through pension overhaul

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.

Macron said in a traditional New Year's Eve address he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions on the reform, but without departing from the principles laid out by ministers.

Unions are trying to force the former investment banker to abandon his overhaul of France's pension system with nationwide strikes since Dec. 5 that have crippled public transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.