Chennai: Case registered against BJP leader H Raja, party workers over protest at Marina beach
Chennai Police have registered cases against 311 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including party's national secretary H Raja, following a protest by them at the Marina beach here on Wednesday.
Chennai Police have registered cases against 311 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including party's national secretary H Raja, following a protest by them at the Marina beach here on Wednesday. The party workers, including senior leaders H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, L Ganesan and CP Radhakrishnan were detained when they staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at the Marina beach, demanding the immediate arrest of Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The BJP workers have been booked under section 143, 145 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Tamil Writer, on the other hand, has been arrested in Perambalur on charges of making hate speech against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
On the basis of multiple complaints filed by the BJP leaders, the writer has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the IPC. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah firing at citizens like General Dyer in Jallianwala Bagh: Nawab Malik
Amit Shah said Aadhaar card is not a proof of citizenship
I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the country does not burn over amended citizenship law: Mamata Banerjee
Amit Shah has to douse fire cause by amended citizenship law:
Amit Shah has to douse fire caused by new citizenship law: