Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. expands scope of program to return migrants to Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 03:37 IST
U.S. expands scope of program to return migrants to Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States will expand the scope of a program that returns non-Mexican migrants crossing Mexico's border to that country to await their U.S. court hearings, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

Washington already has sent more than 56,000 migrants to Mexico under the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The majority have been Central Americans applying for U.S. asylum. The effort — which had been implemented over the past year at ports of entry in Texas and California — will be applied at a port of entry south of Tucson, Ariz. Previously, migrants encountered in that area had been sent to El Paso, Texas, to process their return to Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement a major focus of his first term in office and has continued to press the issue in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a written statement on Thursday that the MPP program has been "an extremely effective tool" for the United States.

Advocates counter that the initiative exposes migrants to violence in Mexico and restricts their ability to seek protections in the United States. The U.S. consulate in Mexico's border city of Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert on Wednesday, warning against gun battles and urging government employees to take precautions. Mexico's asylum agency, known as COMAR, said on Wednesday that it had received 66,915 applications for asylum in 2019, up nearly 126% from the previous year.

The agency has struggled to process the crush of applications with limited resources. COMAR received 20 million pesos ($1 million) in funding from the Mexican government in 2019, the lowest sum in seven years. In December, U.S. border authorities expanded a separate program to process asylum cases rapidly to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to CBS News. The program, known as Prompt Asylum Claim Review (PACR), had been launched months earlier as a pilot in the El Paso area.

U.S. authorities have not specified the criteria to place migrants in a growing array of border programs, which include MPP, PACR and another initiative that sends asylum seekers from Honduras and El Salvador to request protection in Guatemala. Rodney Scott, acting deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, told reporters in December that the factors "change on a daily basis" but are determined in coordination with the receiving countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan 3 AP A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest of a rare string of quakes that has frightened many in the US territory. The most recent quake occurred 12 kilometers south of Guayanilla a...

Norway suspends sea search efforts for missing Bulgarian sailors

The Norwegian authorities on Thursday suspended wider search and rescue operations for two Bulgarian sailors who officials say fell overboard from a cargo ship in the Norwegian Sea, the Bulgarian foreign ministry said. The two-helicopter re...

Bengals, Lions staffs to coach Senior Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will coach the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., later this month, executive director Jim Nagy announced Thursday. The Bengals hold the top overall pick in Aprils draft, while the Lions pick third. T...

Lions DC Pasqualoni, O-line coach step down

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson stepped down on Thursday, the team announced. Pasqualoni and Davidson joined Detroit in 2018 after Matt Patricia became the teams head coach.Coach Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020