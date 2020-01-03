Tripura: Two Bangladeshi, two Turkish nationals sent to 6-days police remand for ATM hacking
A local court here has sent two Bangladeshi and two Turkish nationals to six-day police remand in connection with an ATM hacking case.
A local court here has sent two Bangladeshi and two Turkish nationals to six-day police remand in connection with an ATM hacking case. The accused were arrested two months ago by Barrackpore police of West Bengal.
The accused have been identified as Hakan Zanburkan, Fettah Aldemir (both Turkish nationals) and Mohammad Hannan, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam (Bangladeshi nationals). According to Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) in-charge Bidyut Sutradhar, the hackers managed to steal more than Rs 50 lakh cash from ATMs by installing cloning devices in the machines in November last year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladeshi
- Turkish
- Tripura
- West Bengal
- Barrackpore
- Mohammad Hannan
ALSO READ
Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 20 lakh destroyed in Tripura
Tripura government set to unveil new tourism policy: Officials
81 horses culled on Turkish island after disease outbreak
UPDATE 2-Turkish lira slides again after Ankara's latest intervention
Thousands flee bombardment in northwest Syria, head to Turkish border