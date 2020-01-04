Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for killing 12-month-old daughter

A man has been arrested for allegedly slitting his 12-month-old daughter's throat in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Friday, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 9 pm in the Jarhagaon police station area of the district, Mungeli Additional Superintendent of Police Kamleshwar Chandel said.

"The man, identified as Ranjit Patel, was taken into custody yesterday and sent to police remand today," Chandel said. Locals have alleged that the incident could be a case of human sacrifice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

